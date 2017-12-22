Several puppies still need adopting after 20 born on Arizona ranch

Four of the puppies have already been adopted but that leaves 16 more adorable pups to be adopted at the Chandler location. (Source: AAWL)

Several puppies still need to be adopted after the Arizona Animal Welfare League came across a woman with 20 puppies in her car.

The AAWL was traveling up to northern Arizona on Monday to relieve overcrowding from rural shelter partners when they received a text message saying "woman bringing puppies to parking lot, can you meet them?"

[SPECIAL SECTION: Critter Corner]

The AAWL met the woman at the parking lot and she had 20 puppies in the back of red hatchback car trunk.

The woman said she had three dogs who got simultaneously pregnant on her ranch. AAWL took in the puppies, who were put up for adoption yesterday at the Chandler Fashion Center for $425. All 20 of them were microchipped and vaccinated.

The AAWL also helped the woman connect with a service to spay her previously pregnant dogs. They have made a concerted effort to spread the word about spaying and neutering animals in rural Arizona areas over the last two years.

Four of the puppies have already been adopted but that leaves 16 more adorable pups to be adopted at the Chandler location.

