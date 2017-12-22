Mesa man accused of sexually assaulting babysitters faces up to 12 years with plea deal

A Mesa man who is accused of sexually assaulting two babysitters in two separate incidents faces up to 12 years in prison if he agrees to a plea deal. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Dion Lee Earl, 44, was arrested in October by Mesa police after he allegedly sexually assaulted two young women, 18 and 21, after he hired them to babysit on separate occasions. Neither of them met but they both came forward separately to report Earl sexually assaulted them.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Parents of babysitter sexually assaulted speak out]

Earl was in court Thursday morning for an initial pre-trial conference. Prosecutors are offering him a plea deal of three to 12 years in prison.

"This is a terrible crime that Mr. Dion Earl has committed, he's a predator out there and now he's looking at time in prison," said attorney Benjamin Taylor.

Earl will go back to court on January 23 to either accept or reject the plea deal. If he rejects, his trial will begin in March 2018.

"I am happy with what the prosecutors have brought forward," said Elizabeth Ward, one of the victims' mothers. "I am happy, I want to thank the community, family, friends, all of the outpouring support from Seattle, here, everybody that keeps supporting and keeps praying for us."

Earl is charged with sexual abuse, sexual assault, two counts of kidnapping, assault and public indecency.

The first incident occurred in September with the 21-year-old woman who Earl hired from a babysitting app. Court documents said Earl told the sitter to check on his young girl and when she entered the room, he was naked. He then grabbed her, pinning her on the bed and sexually assaulted her.

She eventually broke free and Earl offered her money for her silence.

The second incident involved Ward's daughter, the 18-year-old victim. She reported to police that Earl cornered her in a room, hugged her and would not let go. He then purposely fell on the bed and put his hands down her pants.

She was able to break free and Earl reportedly exposed himself to her and tried to again, keep her from leaving the room.

These two cases aren't the only accusations against Earl. The former Seattle Impact owner, coach and player has several accusations in the Seattle area that never came to criminal charges.

