Prison for Phoenix woman who defrauded charities out of $1M

A Phoenix woman has been sentenced to 33 months in federal prison and ordered to pay full restitution for defrauding nearly a dozen charities out of more than $1 million in consulting fees.

Mary Bauer previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

[RELATED: Phoenix fundraising consultant pleads guilty in fraud case]

Prosecutors say Bauer billed herself as an experienced fundraiser who could help charities get large donations from wealthy philanthropists.

They say Bauer falsely claimed that she and her employees and associates had special access to certain out-of-state donors who wanted to make large charitable gifts.

But prosecutors say the donors didn't exist and Bauer fabricated numerous documents to conceal her fraud and lull her victims into continuing to pay her large monthly fees.

Bauer's victims include charities dedicated to curing debilitating diseases, educating Arizona's schoolchildren and rehabilitating injured wildlife.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.