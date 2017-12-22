FD: Phoenix home catches fire 2nd day in a row

The Phoenix Fire and Medical Department responded to a fire at a Phoenix home for the second day in a row Friday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Phoenix Fire and Medical Department responded to a fire at a Phoenix home for the second day in a row Friday morning.

Firefighters were called out to a house fire near 32nd Street and Cactus Road early Friday morning.

This was the second visit firefighters had with this home after they extinguished an earlier garage fire at the home around 3 p.m. Thursday.

During that fire, crews were able to save the bulk of the single-story home and stop the progress of the fire. However, the two residents, who were not home at the time, were displaced from the fire.

Since they were already displaced and the power was shut off at the home, neither resident was home on Friday morning during the second fire.

Unfortunately, the fire did not stay inside the garage and firefighters arrived at a fully-involved fire. Fire crews were able to eventually extinguish the fire but the home is a total loss.

Fire investigators have been on the scene determining the cause of the fire and fire officials are not sure if they completed the investigation prior to the second fire.

Fire officials said the fire does not appear suspicious and they believe it may have started from rekindling but the exact cause is under investigation once again.

No firefighters were injured in either fire and the owners were notified of the second fire.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.