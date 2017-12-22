DPS: Arizona trooper arrested on theft and weapon charges

John Petculescu, DPS trooper, appears before a judge on theft and misconduct charges on Dec. 22. (Source: Superior Court of Arizona)

According to Arizona DPS, John Petculescu an Arizona trooper, was arrested by state detectives after the department received information containing serious allegations against him. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, an Arizona trooper was arrested by state detectives after the department received information containing serious allegations against the employee.

The trooper has been identified as John Petculescu who has been with DPS for 18 years and worked in the firearm unit for eight years.

The allegations were brought to the department by Petculescu's wife. She told troopers that she suspected her husband had stolen firearms and ammunition from the department.

DPS said an investigation was immediately launched into the allegations. Documents state that several thousand rounds of ammunition and flashbang grenades were found at Petculescu's home and seized by troopers.

Petculescu was arrested and booked into Maricopa County Jail.

According to court documents, he faces eight counts of theft and eight counts of misconduct involving weapons.

DPS said Petculescu has also been administratively suspended.

