Woman suspected of impersonating postal worker, stealing Scottsdale packages in custody

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service took a suspected "porch pirate" into custody after a woman impersonated a U.S. Postal Service worker and stole packages from the front porch of a Scottsdale home on Monday. (Source: U.S. Postal Inspection Service)

According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, they took a suspect into custody last night with the support of the Phoenix Police Department.

The suspect, a woman in her late 30s to early 50s, was caught stealing packages on Monday, Dec. 11 near the area of Thompson Peak Parkway and Grayhawk Drive. Luckily, the victim's security camera was rolling and grabbed pictures of the suspect, which the U.S. Postal Inspection Service released.

In the photos, the suspect is seen wearing a USPS blue uniform and was reportedly seen in the passenger seat of a black or blue Nissan Sentra driven by an unidentified man.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service was offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the woman's arrest and conviction.

The case has now been referred for federal prosecution and all further information will be released by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

This is at least the second porch pirate to be taken into custody this week in the Phoenix area after a homeowner confronted and chased a subject attempting to steal his packages.

