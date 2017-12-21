Threat of package theft hits home for Sheriff Penzone

Package theft is a major problem especially during the holiday season, and now the crime trend has hit close to home for Maricopa County’s top lawman.

Sheriff Paul Penzone says he recently checked his doorbell video to find a man scanning his porch for packages before moving on to another house.

“There was someone who looked a little out of the ordinary, just kind of checking doors in the neighborhood,” says Penzone.

He says he checked his other surveillance cameras and got a look at an entire operation of possible package thieves.

“I could see there was just a little cell, of a group of five,” says Penzone.

“Two cars and three individuals on foot just working through the neighborhood looking for opportunities.”

Penzone says he called police, something he says doesn’t seem to happen enough. The sheriff believes package theft is grossly under-reported because victims handle the problem without getting law enforcement involved.

“One of the biggest problems is that we benefit from the companies that deliver that will oftentimes replace that item if it doesn’t show up on our doorstep,” says Penzone. “So it goes unreported more often than not. We have to make sure law enforcement communities whether it is my own or others are aware when this crime is committed so we can identify areas of target, we can identify suspects.”

Penzone also encourages people to report suspicious behavior as soon as possible so police may intervene before a crime is committed.

