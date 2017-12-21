County eyes air quality rule change

Linda Butler says she and her neighbors in rural Tonopah have a smelly problem. They say it is the giant Hickman’s Egg Ranch that moved in nearby.

“It’s a nauseating smell,” said Butler.

She claims the egg ranch, which moved into their community a few years ago, is driving away residents and customers and affecting business.

Butler says she and others have complained to the county hundreds of times, but have received no relief.

“They just log them and go on with their business,” said Butler.

Maricopa County inspectors do investigate complaints of foul odors. There’s even an air quality rule, number 320, which governs odors and gaseous air contaminants, but that rule is about to undergo some big changes.

“Basically, they’re gutting the rule,” said Dan Blackson.

Blackson attended the first meeting, when county officials said they wanted to remove the words, “Odors and gaseous air contaminants” from its regulation. He worries the change affect people’s ability to complain about smelly feedlots, landfills, sewage plants and chicken farms.

“Smelly businesses. Yes, they will get a pass,” said Blackson.

But the head of the county’s air quality department disagrees.

“Taking the word odor out of rule 320 doesn’t change our authority,” said Philip McNeely, who is the director of the department.

He says that despite what it says in the of Rule 320, it’s never been realistic to regulate odors themselves.

“It would be a matter of opinion and that’s the problem with odor,” said McNeely.

He says that under the revised rules, inspectors will try to find out what chemical is causing a particular smell, and if it’s listed as a regulated chemical, the county will take action.

But that approach leaves a big loophole. At Hickman’s egg ranch inspectors haven’t figured out what chemicals are causing the smell. It could be ammonia.

“We don’t regulate ammonia.. is part of the issue,” said McNeely.

People who live near the egg ranch interpret the old rule as requiring the county to go after foul smelling businesses, no matter what chemical is causing it. And they say the new rule changes are just watering down what should be a powerful tool in the fight against smelly businesses.

“The result will be we’ll just have to live with the odors and there won’t be any recourse to try to get that situation corrected,” said Blackson.

County Supervisor Clint Hickman’s family owns Hickman’s Egg Ranch. County officials told CBS 5 Investigates that Hickman played no role in revising the air quality rules and will not vote on the new rules when they come before the board.

Hickman’s Family Farms say their operation in Tonopah is state of the art and that they take odor complaints seriously. You can read our previous investigation into Hickman's Egg Ranch here.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.