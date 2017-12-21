PD: Mesa man grabs 4-year-old girl, refuses to leave stranger's car

A Valley mom is traumatized after she found a stranger sitting in her car, refusing to leave. She said he also grabbed her 4-year-old daughter's arm, leaving bruises.

Last Wednesday night, after spending the afternoon at her mom's Mesa apartment, a woman we'll call Ana opened her car door with her 4-year-old in tow.

"When I opened my car and I put my baby in the car seat, he closed the door and sat in my car," Ana said.

Ana, who doesn't want her identity revealed, said a stranger whom she saw standing across the street only moments ago, was now in her car.

"He said, 'Oh let's go, let’s go, let’s go,' telling my daughter, 'Let’s go,'" Ana said. She said he grabbed her daughter's arm, and she showed us a picture of the bruises that she said are from that night.

"My baby was crying, crying, crying, so scared," she said.

Ana said the man looked out of it, and smoked something in her car.

Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old Joe Haskie. The police report shows he lives in the same complex.

"When my dad walked in front of the car he said, who's this, who's this, and I said, 'Stop, stop, it's my dad,'" Ana said.

She said she went inside, called the police, and started recording video on her cell phone. In the video, you can hear police try to remove the suspect.

Finally, police fired non-lethal bean bag rounds and deployed a Taser and took him into custody.

According to the police report, they found a clear pipe in Ana's car, and drugs in the suspect's pocket.

Haskie has been charged with aggravated assault, attempt to commit kidnapping, attempt to commit theft and drug possession.

