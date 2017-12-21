Friends Pay it Forward to Glendale mom who had $800 stolen before Christmas

Misty Jaramillo goes to beauty school during the day, works at night and in her free time tries to raise four children.

"I stay tired daily," said Jaramillo. "Yesterday I fell asleep answering a phone call up front."

The Glendale mom's life took another heartbreaking turn a few days ago.

During a hair show, someone stole $800 out of Jaramillo's purse.

She had just just cashed her paycheck and was going to pay some bills.

"Electric was due this week," said Jaramillo. "It was like, 'How am I going to live without this hard earned money that I made, and somebody took from me."'

Jaramillo was also going to use that money to buy her kids Christmas presents.

Mykaela Tyler heard about what happened and immediately teamed up with other students to help their classmate out.

They wrote in to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to help the single mom, who could use some Christmas cheer.

"I was like, 'Oh no, this is not going to happen a week before Christmas. I am not going to sit by and watch her cry and think about what will I give my children for Christmas and what will I feed them,'" said Tyler.

Earlier this week, students from the Empire Beauty School walked in and gave Jaramillo $500.

"I just felt I would Pay it Forward to you, and I know you are having a hard time and so you continue to inspire me and students at Empire," Tyler said. "I want to tell you to keep doing what you are doing because you are amazing, and I want to Pay it Forward to you ."

"I never expected this, not a bit, "said Jaramillo. "It's definitely overwhelming because it's something that I wouldn't think twice about. To know that somebody else cares enough to do that for me means a lot."

