AZ patients can now have medical marijuana delivered to front door

The medical marijuana industry is booming, especially in Arizona.

Now there's another way for patients to get their pot - through home delivery.

It's not easy for Gilbert Rivera to get his medical marijuana.

He lives in Tolleson, but his dispensary is off 35th Avenue and Van Buren in Phoenix.

"I have to ride the bus over here," said Rivera. "It takes me anywhere between 30 minutes to an hour, and then at night the buses stop running."

But Rivera's days of taking the bus to ease his pain may be over.

The Nirvana Center is one of many medical marijuana dispensaries across the Valley now offering home delivery service.

Sarah Stalker is the general manager of the Nirvana Center.

Stalker said that getting medical marijuana delivered is no different from ordering take-out from your favorite restaurant or buying something on Amazon. But you will need to show ID and your medical marijuana card when your order arrives.

"Some people don't want to go out and let people know exactly how they are medicating," said Stalker. "That right there is probably the one thing I tell people the most - the privacy of it."

A lot of medical marijuana patients like Afton Corriere have health problems, limiting their ability to get around, so having the convenience of door to door service is an attractive option.

"I actually got really sick a few months ago, so it was impossible to leave my house, "said Corriere. "It makes it so I could get my medication and relieve my symptoms."

The price of delivery depends on how much you buy and how far away a patient lives.

Stalker said that most deliveries are free, with customers making a minimum purchase.

