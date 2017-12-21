Three Bean Salad with Grilled Vegetables

Yields: 8-10 servings

2-3 small Zucchini, halved lengthwise

1 bunch Radish (prefer French Breakfast)

2 each Red bell Pepper, halved, seeds removed

2 each Yellow Bell Pepper, halved, seeds removed

1 bunch Carrots

¼ lb. Mushrooms, stems cut flush with bottom of cap

1 recipe Red Wine Vinaigrette (recipe follows)

To Taste Kosher Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 recipe Three Bean Salad (recipe follows)

As needed Fresh herbs for garnish

1. Wash vegetables well and transfer to a large stainless steel bowl. Skewer the radishes and mushroom if desired to make them easier to manage on the grill. Be sure to soak the skewers in water for 10 minutes prior to avoid having them burn. Pour enough vinaigrette over the vegetables to coat and toss well. Season to taste with salt and pepper.



2. Heat a charcoal or gas grill to medium-high. Place the vegetable on the grill beginning with the carrots since they take the longest. Season with a little more salt and pepper if needed. Move them from high heat to a cooler spot as needed.



3. Cook until tender and transfer to a platter. Serve the Three Bean Salad on the side and any vinaigrette that may be leftover. Garnish with fresh herbs.

Red Wine Vinaigrette

Yields: 1-1/4 cup

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

2 cloves Garlic, chopped

1 each Shallot, minced

2 tsp. Thyme, fresh

1/2 cup Red wine vinegar

3/4 cup Extra virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp. Honey

To taste Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper



1. Place the mustard, garlic, shallot and thyme in a mixing bowl, whisk in the vinegar and oil. Whisk in the honey. Season with salt and pepper.

