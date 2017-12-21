Christmas Movie Themed Party Ideas

Geek Out For Christmas With A Movie Themed Party

Geek out for Christmas! Gather together to watch your favorite Christmas movies and Krissy Lenz, your Guru of Geekery has some ideas to spice up a movie themed Holiday party!

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Aunt Bethany’s Green Jell-o Jigglers. Who can forget the lovable and forgetful Aunt Bethany who includes cat food in her holiday Jell-o mold! Salute her with simple green Jell-o jigglers.. Cat food optional. (and Cheerios make a good substitute)

Moose Mug Egg Nog One simply can not enjoy Christmas Vacation without their own moose mug of egg nog. Make your nog more interesting with a splash of rum and get your own officially licensed moose mug here. https://www.amazon.com/Officially-Licensed-National-Lampoons-Christmas/dp/B003OFTPFO

Jelly of the Month Guest GIft Clark Griswold goes off the rails when his holiday bonus turns out to be a subscription to the Jelly of the Month Club. We think a Jelly of the Month is an excellent gift for your guests to take home. There are a plethora of ways to customize!



Die Hard

Build Your Own Nakatomi Tower This snack-tivity has a few great possibilities. Invite your guests to create their own Nakatomi Tower with gram crackers and frosting, gingerbread house style. Or go the savory route and buidl a Nakatomi Tower from cheese, deli meats and vegetables. Friendly contests are a great idea with categories like “Tallest Tower” or “Most Like the Movie.”

Yippie Ki Yay Cocktail Looking for an easy cocktail that combines the cowboy image of John McClane and the spirit of the holidays? Pour a “Yippie Ki Yay”, better known as a Gunshot, which is made up of rum and tea. Any kind of tea will do but we suggest Celestial Seasoning’s Candy Cane Lane. The drink is sweet, spicy and delicious.

https://www.amazon.com/Celestial-Seasonings-Green-Candy-Decaf/dp/B001KUWDMW/ref=sr_1_1?s=home-garden&ie=UTF8&qid=1513027628&sr=1-1&keywords=candy+cane+lane

Make A John McClane Ornament The ornament celebrates the scene of John McClane crawling through the air ducts with his Zippo lighter. This craft is easy, even for folks with no artistic ability because you can prep so many of the elements ahead of time! Check out one tutorial here for more guidance: https://imgur.com/gallery/5uyi7

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Make Your Own Skellington Cupcakes Here is another snack-tivity that is easy and a lot of fun. All you need to prepare head of time are white cupcakes and black frosting tubes that make thin lines. Guests decorate the cupcakes to look like everyone’s favorite Pumpkin King turned Sandy Claws, Jack Skellington. Have fun trying out different facial expressions!

Simply Meant to Be Black Licorice Cocktail While watching The Nightmare Before Christmas and decorating your cupcakes you need a beverage that has a bit of a spicy holiday twist. We recommend the “Simply Meant to Be” black licorice cocktail https://www.thespruce.com/licorice-stick-cocktail-recipe-761099

Odd Ornament Exchange Inspired by the characters from Halloween Town who use unusual items and inspiration for their Christmas takeover, have your guests bring the Oddest Ornament they can find or make. Exchange ornaments in a “Secret Santa” or “White Elephant” game!

