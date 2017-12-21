Sole Meunier and Winter Salad

Courtesy of: Chef Dushyant Singh, Artizen at the Camby

Sole Meuniere

For fish:

2 filets of Dover Sole

½ c. wondra flour

¼ c. canola or vegetable oil

2 tbsp. butter

Kosher salt

Fresh ground black pepper

For sauce:

4 oz. cold, cubed unsalted butter

2 tbsp. fresh chopped parsley

2 lemons, juiced

Lemon wedges for serving

Pommes Anna:

2# Russet potatoes, cleaned, peeled and sliced thinly on a mandoline

6 oz. unsalted butter, melted

¼ c. yellow onions, sliced thinly on a mandoline

Kosher salt

Fresh ground black pepper

Procedure:

Preheat an oven to 400*F. Meanwhile in a cast iron skillet shingle sliced potatoes and onions. In between each layer drizzle melted butter and season with salt and pepper. Place in oven and bake for 30-35 minutes uncovered or until potatoes take on a light golden color and are cooked through. Once cooked remove from oven to rest. To prepare the fish take Dover Sole filets and pat them dry with a paper towel to help ensure even coating of flour. Lightly season each filet with salt and fresh ground pepper. Then dredge into Wondra flour on both sides. Heat up a sauté pan to medium-high heat and add in vegetable oil. Once oil is shimmering (not smoking) add your filets. Cook on each side for 2-3 minutes until they are nice and evenly golden brown. Increase the heat of your pan and add in your cold butter one cube at a time working quickly to swirl around the pan to evenly distribute the butter. Once all butter is melted it will start to turn a nice golden brown and give off a nutty aroma. At this point add in your lemon juice and parsley. Remove pan from heat. Adjust seasoning of sauce with salt if needed. Serve immediately with lemon wedges and Pommes Anna.



Winter Salad

Pickled carrots:

2-3 medium sized carrots, shaved into ribbons with vegetable peeler

2c. rice vinegar (not seasoned)

4c. filtered water

¼ c. granulated sugar

1 tbsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. Whole allspice

½ tsp. cumin seed

½ tsp. fennel seeds

½ tsp. pink peppercorns

2 ea. bay leaf

Procedure:

In a stock pot add in vinegar, water and spices. Bring to a slow boil. Once boiling add in your sugar and salt. Remove from heat and cool down. When pickling liquid has cooled strain over shaved carrots and allow to brine for 2-3 hours before serving.

Roasted Parsnips:

2-3 large parsnips

2 tbsp. good olive oil

Kosher salt

Fresh ground black pepper

Procedure:

Preheat oven to 325*F. Peel parsnips and split in half. Toss in olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Place parsnips on a sheet tray and roast in oven for 20-25 minutes. Once cooked remove from oven, cool and then cut into a medium dice.

Confit Shallots:

8-10 whole shallots

4c. canola oil

2 sprigs of fresh thyme

1 sprig of fresh rosemary

2-3 bay leaves

1 tsp. black peppercorns

3-4 garlic cloves

Procedure:

Preheat oven to 300*F. In a medium sized baking dish add in shallots, oil and aromatics. Cover dish with foil and bake in oven for 45 minutes. Remove dish from oven and allow to cool completely. Once shallots have cooled strain from oil and cut into a medium dice.

Blood Orange vinaigrette:

2c. good olive oil

1 c. blood orange juice

2 tsp. sherry vinegar

2 tsp. sugar

1 small shallot, minced

1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

Kosher salt

Fresh ground black pepper

Procedure:

In a mixing bowl add in orange juice, vinegar, shallots, sugar, and mustard. While whisking slowly drizzle in olive oil. Once emulsified season to taste with salt and pepper.

For Salad:

In a mixing bowl. Combine 2# baby spinach, pickled carrots, roasted parsnips, confit shallots and pinenuts. Toss together with 1c. of blood orange vinaigrette along with a pinch of salt and black pepper. Place in serving dish and garnish salad with dates, goat cheese and more dressing if needed.