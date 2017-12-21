SLIDESHOW: Most popular baby names in Arizona in 2017

For the second year in a row, Emma and Liam have topped the list of names for Arizona babies in 2017.

The Arizona Department of Health Services on Thursday released the top 100 names for girls and boys born here this year.

[APP USERS: Click here for slideshow]

The list of baby names come from birth certificates submitted to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ Bureau of Vital Records.

[RELATED: Arizona DHS releases list of top baby names for 2016]

The top five girl names for 2017 are Emma, Isabella, Olivia, Mia, and Ava. The top five boy names for 2017 are Liam, Noah, Sebastian, Alexander, and Daniel. Scroll down to see the top 100 lists.

[INFOGRAPHIC: Top 10 baby names in Arizona]

BabyCenter.com released its lists of most popular baby names a few weeks ago. Emma was No. 3 and Liam was No. 2.

The top baby names on that list are Sophia (No. 4 in Arizona) and Jackson (No. 28 in Arizona).

[SLIDESHOW: Most popular baby names of 2017]

While the BabyCenter.com list combines names that sound the same but have various spellings (Sophia and Sofia or Jackson and Jaxson), the Arizona list counts them individually.

[RELATED: Top baby names for 2016 revealed]

[RELATED: Sophia, Noah top names in Arizona in 2015]

[RELATED: Arizona releases 2014 list of top baby names]

Looking for a specific name? Hit Ctrl+F or F3 on your keyboard to bring up a search box for this page.

Girls

1. Emma

2. Isabella

3. Olivia

4. Sophia

5. Mia

6. Ava

7. Emily

8. Evelyn

9. Amelia

10. Charlotte

11. Scarlett

12. Victoria

13. Sofia

14. Penelope

15. Abigail

16. Camila

17. Harper

18. Mila

19. Aria

20. Luna

21. Elizabeth

22. Madison

23. Avery

24. Ximena

25. Lily

26. Elena

27. Addison

28. Zoey

29. Ella

30. Grace

31. Natalie

32. Aurora

33. Genesis

34. Riley

35. Layla

36. Violet

37. Aaliyah

38. Paisley

39. Brooklyn

40. Lillian

41. Melanie

42. Samantha

43. Chloe

44. Quinn

45. Ellie

46. Arianna

47. Aubrey

48. Allison

49. Savannah

50. Valentina

51. Zoe

52. Kinsley

53. Audrey

54. Leilani

55. Hannah

56. Hazel

57. Maya

58. Alexa

59. Ariana

60. Stella

61. Lucy

62. Nora

63. Leah

64. Gianna

65. Kennedy

66. Nevaeh

67. Bella

68. Delilah

69. Natalia

70. Alice

71. Claire

72. Ruby

73. Brielle

74. Eliana

75. Jade

76. Hailey

77. Emilia

78. Everly

79. Liliana

80. Serenity

81. Naomi

82. Athena

83. Madelyn

84. Maria

85. Sarah

86. Gabriella

87. Jocelyn

88. Willow

89. Anna

90. Kaylee

91. Ariel

92. Daleyza

93. Eleanor

94. Cora

95. Adeline

96. Isabelle

97. Sadie

98. Rylee

99. Arya

100. Ivy

Boys

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. Sebastian

4. Alexander

5. Daniel

6. Oliver

7. Julian

8. Benjamin

9. Logan

10. Elijah

11. Ethan

12. Michael

13. Aiden

14. James

15. Mateo

16. Jacob

17. Santiago

18. Isaac

19. Luke

20. Mason

21. Adrian

22. Angel

23. Joseph

24. Lucas

25. Matthew

26. Wyatt

27. Isaiah

28. Jackson

29. Gabriel

30. William

31. Jayden

32. David

33. Samuel

34. Christopher

35. Jose

36. Ezekiel

37. Jonathan

38. Henry

39. Dylan

40. Luis

41. Anthony

42. Lincoln

43. Jesus

44. Andrew

45. Carter

46. Christian

47. Xavier

48. Aaron

49. Eli

50. Ezra

51. Joshua

52. Levi

53. Dominic

54. Elias

55. Grayson

56. Asher

57. Caleb

58. Nathan

59. Josiah

60. Ian

61. Owen

62. Hunter

63. Jack

64. Jaxon

65. John

66. Ryan

67. Leonardo

68. Damian

69. Carlos

70. Easton

71. Juan

72. Leo

73. Jeremiah

74. Adam

75. Landon

76. Robert

77. Hudson

78. Carson

79. Diego

80. Nathaniel

81. Charles

82. Theodore

83. Miguel

84. Adriel

85. Giovanni

86. Maverick

87. Evan

88. Brayden

89. Connor

90. Jordan

91. Austin

92. Thomas

93. Ayden

94. Francisco

95. Axel

96. Emiliano

97. Jameson

98. Abel

99. Alejandro

100. Gael

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.