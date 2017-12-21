Potato Sausage Breakfast Casserole with Smoky Salsa

Serves 8 to 10

Ingredients

12 large eggs

1 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon kosher salt plus more

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

10 ounces breakfast sausage

1 ½ cups sliced leeks, white and pale-green parts only

2 russet potatoes (1 pound), peeled, shredded, lightly squeezed

10 ounces frozen spinach, thawed, squeezed dry, roughly chopped

1 red bell pepper, roasted, peeled and diced

1 cup (3 ounces) grated Gruyère

1/3 cup (1 ounce) grated Parmesan

Preparation

1. Position a rack in top third of oven; preheat to 350°F. Whisk eggs, cream, salt, and pepper in a large bowl; set aside.

2. Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a 10-inch cast-iron or nonstick ovenproof skillet over medium heat. Add sausage and cook, crumbling it, until browned, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Add leeks to skillet. Season with salt; cook until wilted, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl.

3. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in same skillet over medium heat. Add potatoes, spreading out in an even layer. Cook without stirring until bottom and edges are crisp and golden brown, about 10 minutes. Slide potato pancake onto a large plate. Invert onto another large plate. Melt 1 tablespoon butter in skillet. Slide potato pancake into skillet, browned side up; cook until bottom is golden brown, about 10 minutes.

4. Scatter spinach, red pepper, leeks, and sausages over potato pancake, each in an even layer. Season with salt and pepper, then pour in egg mixture. Sprinkle both cheeses over.

5. Bake until casserole is puffed and golden brown, 35-40 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Cheryl Jamison’s Smoky Salsa

Makes 1 cup

Ingredients

¾ pound Roma tomatoes

1 cup chopped onion

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

1 canned chipotle in adobe sauce

1 clove garlic

½ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon vinegar

Procedure

Preheat broiler. Cover a baking sheet with foil and put the whole tomatoes on it. Broil the tomatoes until they are soft and the skins split and turn dark in spots, about 15 minutes. Cool briefly.

Put the tomatoes into the jar of a blender; add the remaining ingredients and purée. Serve warm or at room temperature. It may be refrigerated for use later.