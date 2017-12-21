Cold night tonight, remember the pets and plants!

Get ready for the big chill!

Thursday night and Friday morning will bring some of the coldest weather the Valley and southern deserts have seen so far this season.

Lows in Phoenix and outlying areas will be in the 30-36 degree range.

We don't see these temps often, so it's important to remember a few things when it comes to cold weather safety.

Just think the “Four Ps"!

People: Make sure you pay attention to kids and the elderly. They are most vulnerable when it comes to extreme temperatures of any kind. If you do head out early Friday morning, make sure to dress in layers to keep warm!

Pets: Temps in the 30s and 20s can be harmful to our pets. Be sure to bring them inside, or make sure they have a warm shelter outdoors. A dog house or a stay in the garage can make a big difference on a very cold night.

Plants: Although Phoenix won't have a hard freeze, newly planted sensitive plants could develop some frost. Be sure to cover those plants with a blanket tonight. You can also put a small amount of water at the base of the plant to help protect against a freeze.

Pipes: I wouldn't expect pipes to burst with these temperatures, but in the event of an extended period of temps well below freezing, you do want to remember to protect your pipes. Make sure pipes are properly insulated. Open sink cabinets to let warm are circulate around pipes under the sink. And on very cold nights, let cold water drip through the pipes. Even a small amount of moving water can help keep pipes from freezing.

