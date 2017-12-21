Christmas in Arizona 100 years ago

The world was at war when Arizonans celebrated Christmas 100 years ago and the territory was much smaller, with a little more than 300,000 people living here. We take a look back. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A century ago, Christmas in Arizona was tempered by World War I and local politics. Still, people celebrated the holiday.

With the recent news that Arizona has reached a population of 7 million, it's difficult to think that in 1917 about 300,000 people lived in the territory. Many of the young men were at war in Europe.

This editorial cartoon in the Arizona Daily Star in Tucson says it all.

The USS Arizona, which was commissioned in 1916, was not sent to Europe during the war. It remained “stateside.”

Here’s a menu from that Christmas of 1917, which doesn’t seem too much different from holiday dinners today.

In the desert, Christmas trees weren’t easy to come by but some made do just fine.

And the streets were filled with cars and horses.

And yes, we can’t forget about the weather forecast.

Here it is from The Arizona Republican (not a typo) for Christmas Day. “Not much change” with a high of 73. (The Arizona Republican was the original name of today's newspaper, The Arizona Republic, when it was found on May 19, 1890. The name was changed in 1930.)

Turns out it was a pretty good forecast. The high on Christmas Day 1917 was 74 degrees.

The images from the old newspapers come from newspapers.com. If you like history, you might want to check it out.

Have a safe and happy Christmas and New Year.

