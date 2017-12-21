Christmas in Arizona 100 years agoPosted: Updated:
Arizona's Family Weather BlogMore>>
-
Christmas in Arizona 100 years ago
Christmas in Arizona 100 years ago
The world was at war when Arizonans celebrated Christmas 100 years ago and the territory was much smaller, with a little more than 300,000 people living here. We take a look back.More >
The world was at war when Arizonans celebrated Christmas 100 years ago and the territory was much smaller, with a little more than 300,000 people living here. We take a look back.More >
Cold night tonight, remember the pets!
Cold night tonight, remember the pets and plants!
Cold night tonight, remember the pets and plants!
Get ready for the big chill! Thursday night and Friday morning will bring some of the coldest weather the valley and southern deserts have seen so far this season.More >
Get ready for the big chill! Thursday night and Friday morning will bring some of the coldest weather the valley and southern deserts have seen so far this season.More >
First snow of season possible Wednesday night
First snow of season possible Wednesday night
Much of Arizona's high country is still waiting to see the first snowfall of the season. This winter is off to one of the driest starts on record. Flagstaff currently has NO snow on the ground. That could change tonight, with the arrival of a cold front.More >
Much of Arizona's high country is still waiting to see the first snowfall of the season. This winter is off to one of the driest starts on record. Flagstaff currently has NO snow on the ground. That could change tonight, with the arrival of a cold front.More >
The best wood for your fire pit in Arizona
The best wood for your fire pit in Arizona
With the cooler temperatures, a lot of the resorts are making their guests cozy by warming the fire pits. Have you ever noticed the amazing smell coming out of those fire pits? Well I did some research and found out the wood they are burning is "alligator juniper."More >
With the cooler temperatures, a lot of the resorts are making their guests cozy by warming the fire pits. Have you ever noticed the amazing smell coming out of those fire pits? Well I did some research and found out the wood they are burning is "alligator juniper."More >
Warm winter brings great fishing weather
Warm winter brings great fishing weather
They say you never have to shovel sunshine. If you weren't already grateful not to live in a cold-weather state this time of year, here's one more reason: The outdoor recreation season and a great climate for things like fishing. Arizona Game and Fish Department just released their top 5 spots for casting your line this winter.More >
They say you never have to shovel sunshine. If you weren't already grateful not to live in a cold-weather state this time of year, here's one more reason: The outdoor recreation season and a great climate for things like fishing. Arizona Game and Fish Department just released their top 5 spots for casting your line this winter.More >
How cold is too cold for your dog?
How cold is too cold for your dog?
Winter is here and that can mean some seriously cold weather in Arizona! But how cold is too cold for your pet pooch?More >
Winter is here and that can mean some seriously cold weather in Arizona! But how cold is too cold for your pet pooch?More >
The 103-day dry streak is concerning
The 103-day dry streak is concerning
Dec. 4 is the 103rd day without measurable rain in Phoenix. But on top of that, the entire state has been very dry the past several months. How hard could the forecast La Nina winter be?More >
Dec. 4 is the 103rd day without measurable rain in Phoenix. But on top of that, the entire state has been very dry the past several months. How hard could the forecast La Nina winter be?More >
Full circle at Arizona's Family
Full circle at Arizona's Family
Seventeen years ago this month, I moved out of Arizona to start my very first broadcasting job. It was a surprise to meet my future husband at that station, and even more of a surprise to be working side-by-side again so many years later.More >
Seventeen years ago this month, I moved out of Arizona to start my very first broadcasting job. It was a surprise to meet my future husband at that station, and even more of a surprise to be working side-by-side again so many years later.More >
Keep your skin glowing during winter
Keep your skin glowing during winter
Although the calendar says December, our weather in Arizona is more like Spring. But that doesn’t mean our skin isn’t feeling the effects of the change of the seasons.More >
Although the calendar says December, our weather in Arizona is more like Spring. But that doesn’t mean our skin isn’t feeling the effects of the change of the seasons.More >
Does it snow in Phoenix? The answer may surprise you!
Does it snow in Phoenix? The answer may surprise you!
Phoenix, of course, is known for its blazing hot summers, but is it possible to see snow here? The answer may be a bit surprising to some!More >
Phoenix, of course, is known for its blazing hot summers, but is it possible to see snow here? The answer may be a bit surprising to some!More >
I just bought an Instant Pot! NOW WHAT?
I just bought an Instant Pot! NOW WHAT?
Are you one of the many people who took advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to snag an Instant Pot? Welcome to the cult! Here are a few tips to get you started on your new favorite kitchen hack!More >
Are you one of the many people who took advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to snag an Instant Pot? Welcome to the cult! Here are a few tips to get you started on your new favorite kitchen hack!More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Reported SpaceX rocket seen over Arizona sky
Reported SpaceX rocket seen over Arizona sky
A mysterious object was seen apparently zooming across the night sky over Arizona Friday evening, leaving a trail of bright light in its wake.More >
A mysterious object was seen apparently zooming across the night sky over Arizona Friday evening, leaving a trail of bright light in its wake.More >
Suns star Devin Booker spreads holiday cheer
Suns star Devin Booker spreads holiday cheer
Devin Booker has been on the sidelines this holiday season recovering from injury, but the Suns star was all over the Valley on Friday spreading holiday cheer.More >
Devin Booker has been on the sidelines this holiday season recovering from injury, but the Suns star was all over the Valley on Friday spreading holiday cheer.More >
Woman killed in Phoenix home explosion remembered as 'an amazing spirit and an angel'
Woman killed in Phoenix home explosion remembered as 'an amazing spirit and an angel'
A passionate volunteer with a giving spirit in the end gave her life helping others. On Friday night, we learned more about 73-year-old Anita Johnson, who was tragically killed when a home exploded Thursday in Phoenix.More >
A passionate volunteer with a giving spirit in the end gave her life helping others. On Friday night, we learned more about 73-year-old Anita Johnson, who was tragically killed when a home exploded Thursday in Phoenix.More >
Spectacular Phoenix-area neighborhood holiday light displays
Spectacular Phoenix-area neighborhood holiday light displays
It’s the most wonderful time of the year and that means neighborhood holiday light displays. Here are some of the best and brightest light displays around the Phoenix area and other places.More >
It’s the most wonderful time of the year and that means neighborhood holiday light displays. Here are some of the best and brightest light displays around the Phoenix area and other places.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Space X rocket launch seen in AZ night sky
VIDEO: Space X rocket launch seen in AZ night sky
Did you see it? The Space X rocket launch could be seen in AZ night sky.More >
Did you see it? The Space X rocket launch could be seen in AZ night sky.More >
VIDEO: SpaceX launch seen in Phoenix
VIDEO: SpaceX launch seen in Phoenix
People all over the Valley saw an amazing streak of light in the sky over Arizona Friday night. It was spectacular to see and frightening to some. That incredible light show was caused by a SpaceX rocket launch out of Vandenberg Air Force Base near Lompoc, CA. Full story @ https://goo.gl/PYKhBf. (Friday, Dec. 22, 2017)More >
People all over the Valley saw an amazing streak of light in the sky over Arizona Friday night. It was spectacular to see and frightening to some. That incredible light show was caused by a SpaceX rocket launch out of Vandenberg Air Force Base near Lompoc, CA. Full story @ https://goo.gl/PYKhBf. (Friday, Dec. 22, 2017)More >
RAW VIDEO: 'What in the heck is that?' Our chopper crew spots mysterious lights in sky
RAW VIDEO: 'What in the heck is that?' Our chopper crew spots mysterious lights in sky
Jerry Ferguson in the Penguin Air and Plumbing spotted the incredible streak of light shortly before 6:30 p.m. Arizona's Family quickly learned that it was a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that had launched from Vandeberg Air Force Base in California to deploy Iridium satellites. Full story @ https://goo.gl/PYKhBf. (Friday, Dec. 22, 2017)More >
Jerry Ferguson in the Penguin Air and Plumbing spotted the incredible streak of light shortly before 6:30 p.m. Arizona's Family quickly learned that it was a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that had launched from Vandeberg Air Force Base in California to deploy Iridium satellites. Full story @ https://goo.gl/PYKhBf. (Friday, Dec. 22, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Another suspected 'porch pirate' placed into custody
VIDEO: Another suspected 'porch pirate' placed into custody
Another suspected "porch pirate" was placed into custody after she impersonated a postal worker.More >
Another suspected "porch pirate" was placed into custody after she impersonated a postal worker.More >
Man accused of beating boy for opening Christmas present early
Man accused of beating boy for opening Christmas present early
(Source: KJRH via CNN)More >
Infested chocolate treats shock family
Infested chocolate treats shock family
Infested chocolate treats shock familyMore >