Olive Rosettes and Olive Tapenade

Olive Rosettes

Ingredients:

1 jar Queen Creek Olive Mill Stuffed Olives or other pitted and stuffed olives

20 pieces sopressata salami, thinly sliced

Directions:

Fold sopressata in half lengthwise, then wrap it around the olives and secure with toothpicks.

Olive Tapenade

Ingredients:

1/2 cup pitted green olives, chopped

1/2 cup pitted Kalamata olives, chopped

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon red chili glakes

1 clove garlic, chopped

1/4 teaspoon aniseed

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon Balsamic vinegar

Directions:

Combine all ingredients. cover and refrigerate for 1 hour before using. Will keep in the refrigerator for up to 7 days.

Third segment, he will assemble the big board with bread, meats, cheeses, olives, nuts, and the recipes he did in the first two segments.

