Olive Rosettes and Olive Tapenade

Olive Rosettes
Ingredients:
1 jar Queen Creek Olive Mill Stuffed Olives or other pitted and stuffed olives
20 pieces sopressata salami, thinly sliced
Directions:
Fold sopressata in half lengthwise, then wrap it around the olives and secure with toothpicks.
Olive Tapenade
Ingredients:
1/2 cup pitted green olives, chopped
1/2 cup pitted Kalamata olives, chopped
3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1/4 teaspoon red chili glakes
1 clove garlic, chopped
1/4 teaspoon aniseed
1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon Balsamic vinegar
Directions:
Combine all ingredients. cover and refrigerate for 1 hour before using. Will keep in the refrigerator for up to 7 days.
Third segment, he will assemble the big board with bread, meats, cheeses, olives, nuts, and the recipes he did in the first two segments.