Castagnaccio (Chestnut Torte) and Chestnut Crepes

Virtù Castagnaccio (Chestnut Torte)

Recipe by Chef Gio Osso

Ingredients;

4 cups chestnut flour

2 cups milk

½ cup sugar

2 T chestnut honey

Pinch salt

¼ cup pine nuts

2 sprigs rosemary

1 T olive oil

Method:

Combine first 5 ingredients in a mixing bowl. Mix thoroughly with a whisk to get out any lumps. Pour mixture into a 9” cake pan. Drizzle olive oil over top and sprinkle nuts and rosemary leaves over top as well. Cook in a 350 degree oven for approximately 30 minutes. Let cool to room temperature and serve.

Virtù Chestnut Crepes

Recipe by Chef Gio Osso

Ingredients;

2 cups chestnut flour

2 whole eggs

3 cups whole milk

¼ cup browned butter

2 t chestnut honey

Pinch salt

Method:

Combine all ingredients and whisk making sure you don’t have any lumps. Set batter aside in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Lightly butter a crepe pan and pour a thin layer of batter in the pan. Once crepe releases from the pan, re-butter and continue process until crepes are done.