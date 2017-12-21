Castagnaccio (Chestnut Torte) and Chestnut Crepes

Virtù Castagnaccio (Chestnut Torte)
Recipe by Chef Gio Osso
Ingredients;
4 cups chestnut flour
2 cups milk
½ cup sugar
2 T chestnut honey
Pinch salt
¼ cup pine nuts
2 sprigs rosemary
1 T olive oil
Method:
Combine first 5 ingredients in a mixing bowl. Mix thoroughly with a whisk to get out any lumps. Pour mixture into a 9” cake pan. Drizzle olive oil over top and sprinkle nuts and rosemary leaves over top as well. Cook in a 350 degree oven for approximately 30 minutes. Let cool to room temperature and serve.
Virtù Chestnut Crepes
Recipe by Chef Gio Osso
Ingredients;
2 cups chestnut flour
2 whole eggs
3 cups whole milk
¼ cup browned butter
2 t chestnut honey
Pinch salt
Method:
Combine all ingredients and whisk making sure you don’t have any lumps. Set batter aside in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Lightly butter a crepe pan and pour a thin layer of batter in the pan. Once crepe releases from the pan, re-butter and continue process until crepes are done.