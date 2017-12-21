John & Cindy McCain send out holiday greetings

Senator John McCain and his wife Cindy have sent out their annual holiday greeting card.

The 2018 McCain holiday card includes two family photos taken this year.

The card reads:

"We are grateful for all of your support and prayers this year, best wishes for a happy and healthy 2018 from our family to yours.

-John and Cindy McCain"

This has been a challenging year for the Arizona senator.

The 81-year-old McCain was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer earlier this year.

McCain returned home to Arizona this past weekend after being hospitalized in D.C, for the side effects of his brain cancer treatment

He says he plans to return to work after the holiday season.

McCain tweeted, "Thanks to everyone for your support & words of encouragement! I'm feeling well & looking forward to returning to work after the holidays."

Just this week, the Phoenix City Council voted unanimously to approve a proposal to make the name Sky Harbor's Terminal 3 after McCain.

