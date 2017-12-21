Remains found in Grand canyon thought to be those of missing hiker

Human remains have been discovered in the Monument Creek area of the Grand Canyon, and they're believed to be those of a hiker who's been missing since June.

On Dec. 20, 2017, a private Colorado river trip participating in a day hike up the Monument Creek drainage, discovered the remains.

Rangers located evidence at the scene indicating the remains are likely those of 72-year-old Raafat "Ralph" Nasser-Eddin of Los Angeles, CA.

Nasser-Eddin was reported missing on June 13, 2017, and was last seen near Hermit Camp on the Hermit Trail Sunday morning, June 11. A multi-day search effort in the extreme heat of summer for Nasser-Eddin did not produce any clues to his whereabouts.

The remains were located approximately 2.5 miles from Nasser-Eddin's last known location near Hermit Camp in an off-trail area of the Tonto Platform.

Grand Canyon National Park is working with the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office to confirm the identity of the remains. No additional information is available at this time.

