PCSO: 'Violent and dangerous criminal' arrested in Pinal County

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, along with with the Florence Police Department, helped take a "violent and dangerous criminal" into custody.

Daniel Villanueva, 18, was wanted for a burglary out of Florence where two guns, a .357 handgun and an AR 15 were stolen along with a fully loaded AR15 magazine and 500 rounds of ammunition

Shortly after the break-in, the suspect used a handgun during a domestic violence situation.

Villanueva also had a warrant out for his arrest for a Felony Probation Violation for Robbery. Villanueva was considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies. He was also considered an escape risk and is a known drug user, according to PCSO.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Gang and Habitual Offender Strike Team (GHOST) was able to gather information on the suspect’s location. Florence detectives notified GHOST that the suspect was armed with one of the guns he stole from the burglary in Florence.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, GHOST team members located the suspect and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Villanueva, but they say he took off, taking deputies on a six-minute pursuit through the city of Coolidge

The suspect then bailed and took off running. GHOST team members saw the suspect reach into his waistband during the foot pursuit.

Villanueva was apprehended by GHOST team members as he attempted to climb onto a roof of a Coolidge residence.

A weapon, found to be the handgun stolen from the burglary in Florence, was recovered in the area where Villanueva was arrested.

“This is a perfect example of why the creation of the GHOST squad was necessary. The team’s mission is to go after some of the most dangerous offenders and get them off our streets. This group works around the clock to track down and arrest people like Daniel Villanueva.” Said Sheriff Mark Lamb, Pinal County.

Villanueva is facing charges of burglary, theft of a firearm, misconduct involving weapons, threatening and intimidating, unlawful flight, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation.

