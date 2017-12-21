Bearizona critters enjoy first snowfall of season

The first big snowfall of the season came late this year, but for the critters up at Bearizona, it was better late than never!

The bears, wolves and other furry residents of the wildlife park in Williams, Arizona have been spotted frolicking in the fresh snow.

Bearizona Wildlife Park is located in Williams, Arizona and offers both a drive-through section and walk-through area for guests to view North American animals up-close and in beautiful natural environments.

In Fort Bearizona, visitors can leisurely stroll along winding walkways through the forest for an up-close view of even more animal antics. Finally, guests are encouraged to catch the complimentary Birds of Prey free-flight show, where they will come face to face with hawks, owls and other raptors.

Bearizona’s mission is to promote conservation through memorable and educational encounters with North American wildlife in a natural environment.

Bearizona is open year-round.

You can also enjoy the magic of Bearizona at night right now. Wild Wonderland runs every evening (Dec. 18 – Dec. 30). Wild Wonderland is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

For more information visit bearizona.com.

Have you been to Wild Wonderland yet? Come check out all the lights every night now through the end of the year (closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day). Use promo code BZWILD on our website for 50% off tickets! #HolidayLights pic.twitter.com/Irh0acgjEs — Bearizona (@bearizona) December 19, 2017

