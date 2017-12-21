SLIDESHOW: First snow of season in Flagstaff

Flagstaff is seeing the first snowfall of the season and that is creating very icy, dangerous road conditions in the high country.

According to the National Weather Service, this is ranked as the ninth latest first snowfall in Flagstaff, right in between Dec. 19, 1903 and Dec. 20, 1937.

The snow came at a perfect time, syncing up with the official start of the winter season and while it wasn't much, the snowfall was a welcome sight in Flagstaff.

