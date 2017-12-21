Report: Arizona teacher shortage worsens

A new report by the Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association (ASPAA) shows that Arizona's teacher shortage has gotten worse. According to the report, almost 2,000 teaching positions still haven't been filled.

ASPAA's report is based on a recently completed a survey in which 172 school districts and charter schools throughout Arizona participated.

The survey was focused on teacher vacancies and teachers who have already severed employment as of Dec. 8, 2017. The survey is sent out both at four weeks into the school year and four months into the school year.

Along with the positions that are yet to be filled, more than 800 teachers who were employed at the beginning of the school year are no longer teaching. The report states that 627 of those 800 resigned.

ASPAA attributes the shortages to Arizona's low teacher salaries.

Salaries for teachers in Arizona are among the lowest in the nation. ASPAA reports that the state is currently investing $800 less per student than it did 10 years ago.

