Phoenix PD: Pedestrian struck and killed while crossing street

Phoenix police said a man was struck by a car and killed while crossing the street near 24th and Broadway streets early Thursday morning.

According to Sgt. Jonathan Howard, officers found that the man was crossing the street mid-block when he was struck by a passing car. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Howard said the driver stayed on scene and cooperated with officers. Police say that neither speed nor impairment appear to be factors in this crash.

Phoenix police said they would like to remind the public to cross streets responsibly and always use crosswalks and obey traffic signals.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.