Flagstaff sees first snowfall; creates icy road conditions

Posted: Updated:
Flagstaff is seeing the first snowfall of the season and that is creating very icy, dangerous road conditions in the high country. (Source: Elise Wilson/Angela Scoplitte/Facebook/ADOT) Flagstaff is seeing the first snowfall of the season and that is creating very icy, dangerous road conditions in the high country. (Source: Elise Wilson/Angela Scoplitte/Facebook/ADOT)
Angela Scoplitte sent us this picture of snow coming in Flagstaff. (Source: Angela Scoplitte/Facebook) Angela Scoplitte sent us this picture of snow coming in Flagstaff. (Source: Angela Scoplitte/Facebook)
Elise Moir Wilson sent us this picture of snow from her patio in Flagstaff. (Source: Elise Wilson/Facebook) Elise Moir Wilson sent us this picture of snow from her patio in Flagstaff. (Source: Elise Wilson/Facebook)
However, it did create some issues for drivers along the icy roadways. (Source: ADOT) However, it did create some issues for drivers along the icy roadways. (Source: ADOT)
According to the National Weather Service, this is ranked as the ninth latest first snowfall in Flagstaff, right in between Dec. 19, 1903 and Dec. 20, 1937. (Source: National Weather Service) According to the National Weather Service, this is ranked as the ninth latest first snowfall in Flagstaff, right in between Dec. 19, 1903 and Dec. 20, 1937. (Source: National Weather Service)
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Flagstaff is seeing the first snowfall of the season and that is creating very icy, dangerous road conditions in the high country.

According to the National Weather Service, this is ranked as the ninth latest first snowfall in Flagstaff, right in between Dec. 19, 1903 and Dec. 20, 1937.

They said the coldest temperatures are expected Friday morning with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

[SLIDESHOW: First snow of season in Flagstaff]

Arizona Snowbowl reported 2 inches of snow and it is still coming down. You can view Arizona Snowbowl's full snow report here.

The snow came at a perfect time, syncing up with the official start of the winter season and while it wasn't much, the snowfall was a welcome sight in Flagstaff.

However, it did create some issues for drivers along the icy roadways.

The Department of Public Safety said there have been several slide-offs and collisions on Interstate 40 due to the icy conditions. The Arizona Department of Transportation had traffic at a complete standstill in the early morning for a plow to make its way through the road to remove ice and salt the road.

The roadways have since reopened but traffic is still very slow for the icy conditions.

[RELATED: First snow of season possible Wednesday night]

Arizona's Family's meteorologist April Warnecke said forecasters have been predicting a warmer and drier than average winter this year, thanks to the development of La Nina conditions. The colder than average sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific lead to weather pattern changes around the world. For the Desert Southwest, it often spells a winter like we're seeing so far. 

Not much snow is expected between now and the new year, so anyone up north should enjoy the snow while it lasts!

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Arizona's Family Weather BlogMore>>

  • A few days at CBS News in the Big Apple

    A few days at CBS News in the Big Apple

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:35 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:35:00 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    A few days in the big city! The other day I took a trip to New York City along with my team members of CBS 5 This Morning.

    More >

    A few days in the big city! The other day I took a trip to New York City along with my team members of CBS 5 This Morning.

    More >

  • My favorite spring spots to take out-of-towners with kids

    My favorite spring spots to take out-of-towners with kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:10 PM EDT2018-03-22 16:10:04 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    We recently had one of the best spring breaks I can remember! Our cousins came to visit from Texas, and we had so much fun exploring all that there is to do this time of year in the Valley. Here are a few of our favorite spots. 

    More >

    We recently had one of the best spring breaks I can remember! Our cousins came to visit from Texas, and we had so much fun exploring all that there is to do this time of year in the Valley. Here are a few of our favorite spots. 

    More >

  • Taste of Tennessee

    Taste of Tennessee

    Taste of Tennessee

    Sunday, March 18 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-03-18 22:07:50 GMT
    Ashlee got the same thing twice at Biscuit Love Gulch, a southern food with a twist. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Ashlee got the same thing twice at Biscuit Love Gulch, a southern food with a twist. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Nashville, Tennessee is the home of country music and some of the best southern food I have ever had.

    More >

    Nashville, Tennessee is the home of country music and some of the best southern food I have ever had.

    More >
    •   