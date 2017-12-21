Flagstaff sees first snowfall; creates icy road conditions

According to the National Weather Service, this is ranked as the ninth latest first snowfall in Flagstaff, right in between Dec. 19, 1903 and Dec. 20, 1937. (Source: National Weather Service)

Flagstaff is seeing the first snowfall of the season and that is creating very icy, dangerous road conditions in the high country.

They said the coldest temperatures are expected Friday morning with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

Arizona Snowbowl reported 2 inches of snow and it is still coming down. You can view Arizona Snowbowl's full snow report here.

The snow came at a perfect time, syncing up with the official start of the winter season and while it wasn't much, the snowfall was a welcome sight in Flagstaff.

However, it did create some issues for drivers along the icy roadways.

The Department of Public Safety said there have been several slide-offs and collisions on Interstate 40 due to the icy conditions. The Arizona Department of Transportation had traffic at a complete standstill in the early morning for a plow to make its way through the road to remove ice and salt the road.

The roadways have since reopened but traffic is still very slow for the icy conditions.

Arizona's Family's meteorologist April Warnecke said forecasters have been predicting a warmer and drier than average winter this year, thanks to the development of La Nina conditions. The colder than average sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific lead to weather pattern changes around the world. For the Desert Southwest, it often spells a winter like we're seeing so far.

Not much snow is expected between now and the new year, so anyone up north should enjoy the snow while it lasts!

First snow of the season happening this morning in #Flagstaff! It's not much, but it counts! One of the latest first snows on record for the city... #azfamily #azwx — aprilwarnecke (@aprilwarnecke) December 21, 2017

Multiple slide offs and collisions west of Flagstaff. Please slow down and drive carefully while in the high country. pic.twitter.com/71U0QGhvJu — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) December 21, 2017

Here's a look at the #Flagstaff-area snow on Milton Road just north of the I-40/I-17 interchange. It's not a lot, but it's creating very slippery conditions on I-40. #azwx pic.twitter.com/VYs1rbVFFP — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 21, 2017

Our camera on I-40 near milepost 191 shows the delay because of icy conditions, along with a crash in westbound lanes at milepost 190. #Flagstaff #azwx pic.twitter.com/pZDJk58xfL — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 21, 2017

Traffic is stopped on I-40 westbound at milepost 190 so a plow can make a couple passes to remove ice and salt the road. We'll let you know when things are moving again. #azwx #Flagstaff pic.twitter.com/7U1y2yiiAK — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 21, 2017

Expect delays on I-40 westbound because of a crash at milepost 190 and ice on the road. Only 1 lane is open. #azwx #Flagstaff pic.twitter.com/NWiTloQaae — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 21, 2017

It is the first day of winter and it is sure going to feel like it! Highs won’t get out of the 50s this afternoon while lows will be in the mid-30s come Friday! Be sure to take the necessary precautions to protect your sensitive plants and animals from the cold. #azwx pic.twitter.com/J7mLkERW2f — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) December 21, 2017

