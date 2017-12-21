Scottsdale house dazzles with award-winning Christmas light display

A Scottsdale family is celebrating after their Christmas light display won them $50,000 and the top spot on ABC's national show, 'The Great Christmas Light Fight'.

Homeowner Chris Birkett is no stranger to extravagant light displays; he and his family have been decking out their house for years. The Birkett's home has been featured in Time Magazine and on TLC's 'Invastion of the Christmas Lights' in years past.

Birkett also decorates for Halloween, a process that starts in August and is on display for five days. As soon as Halloween is over, it's time to build the Christmas display.

"We take down Halloween as fast as we humanly possibly can and start building Christmas and before you know it, it's December 1st and we're up and running," Birkett said.

This year, the house has 250,000 lights and is called 'Winter Wonderland.' The lights flash in sync with music with six different shows.

The Birketts welcome anyone to stop by the house and watch the shows and wander through the many displays throughout the front and back yards to get the full experience of Winter Wonderland.

"Come on out and enjoy the snow and bubbles we have and roast marshmallows on the open fire to get the real feeling of Christmas," Birkett said.

The house is located at 8414 E. Valley Vista Drive in Scottsdale and the lights are on from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

