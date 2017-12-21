Man gets 20 years in prison for killing Phoenix-area woman

A man convicted in a cold-case homicide investigation has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in the 2001 shooting death of his ex-girlfriend. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Maricopa County prosecutors say 46-year-old Adrian Harvey was sentenced Wednesday.

A jury found him guilty of second-degree murder two months ago.

Family members discovered the body of Dawn Tucker-Subia in her Ahwatukee Foothills apartment with a gunshot wound to her head in December 2001.

Harvey told Phoenix police he had gone out with Tucker-Subia the night before she died but saw her go safely into her home.

The case was reopened in 2015 by police detectives working in conjunction with the County Attorney Office's cold case Unit.

Charges were filed against Harvey, who claimed at his trial that Tucker-Subia committed suicide.

