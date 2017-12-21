Police: Man shot, killed in Phoenix home overnight

The shooting occurred at a home near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Phoenix police said a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed inside a Phoenix home overnight.

Officers responded to a shooting at a home near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road after a woman called it into 911.

When they arrived, officers found a 37-year-old male with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to Phoenix police, witnesses reported seeing the victim talking with several men at the front door of the home when the shooting occurred.

Police said there are indications that this incident may have been drug-related.

There is currently no other suspect description and the investigation is ongoing.

Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest updates on this deadly shooting.

