FD: 3 dead, 2 seriously hurt in Apache Junction crash

A fatal crash has left three people dead and two seriously hurt in Apache Junction late Wednesday night, fire officials said.

According to the Superstition Fire and Medical District, two vehicles crashed near Superstition Boulevard and Delaware Drive around 9:15 p.m.

The accident involved five people with at least one ejection and one person requiring mechanical extrication to be freed from the wreckage.

Two people had significant, potentially life-threatening injuries and were transported to trauma centers. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and one died in the hospital.

Over 30 fire personnel were dispatched to the accident when it was upgraded to a first-alarm medical incident.

Superstition Boulevard was closed in both directions while police and fire personnel cleaned up the scene.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

#BREAKING SFMD & @MesaFireDept units on scene of MMVA (Delaware & Superstition) total 5 patients... 2 fatalities, 3 immediate. Watch for Emergency Vehicles, Avoid Area if possible. — SFMD (@sfmd_az_gov) December 21, 2017

