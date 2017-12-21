Perry High School’s Brock Purdy drawing national recruiting attention

Perry High's Brock Purdy had the senior season few dream of: He set 6A records throwing for 57 touchdowns and over 44 hundred yards.

Purdy and the Pumas had a season to remember, falling just short to Chandler in the state title game.

Purdy walks away with a season to remember and all kinds of hardware. Purdy wins the Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year and the Ed Doherty Award for the State's Best Quarterback.

Along the way of having this amazing season, surprisingly Purdy wasn't getting recruit by power 5 teams. It's ridiculous because he can make every throw on the field.

Perry Coach Preston Jones was livid telling me "Some college coaches are cowards, because of a 6-4 player fails they can blame that on the player. But if a 6-1 kid fails you blame that on the coach. "

Jones basically saying coaches don't want to take heat of a smaller quarterback prospect doesn't pan out.

Things have changed on the recruiting front for Purdy because he is finally getting the attention he deserves. Kansas became the first power five school to pay a visit to his house. This comes a day after Alabama offered Purdy a preferred walk-on offer.

That is just the beginning. Soon enough, there will be more schools knocking on his door. Where Purdy goes could depend on how the early signing period goes and that starts on Dec. 20 and last for 72 hours.

It will be interesting to see where Purdy goes, but wherever he does it will be a perfect fit. Whoever gets Purdy, gets a steal because he's an elite performer that embodies elite character.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.