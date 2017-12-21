Ahwatukee neighborhood to get traffic study following series of crashes

Speeding in one Valley neighborhood is more than just a nuisance, it's dangerous, according to residents.

One person was recently killed, and now a home is badly damaged from on out of control car.

This is all happening on Lakewood Parkway in Ahwatukee.

The street forms a complete loop and because of all the speeding, some neighbors have started calling it Lakewood Raceway.

"You can hear the racing, acceleration, the speeds,” said neighbor Bailey Noble, who lives on a street off Lakewood Parkway.

At the home across the street, cinder blocks are embedded in the second story wall and the fence is patched up after a car came crashing through Saturday morning.

“One brick actually did fly into the bedroom that's on the left there,” Noble pointed out.

No one was hurt this time, but in early November, 36-year-old Martha Hilts was hit and killed during her morning jog, also on Lakewood Parkway.

“After Martha's accident, I’m particularly careful and I’m always looking around making sure that I’m safe getting through,” said neighbor Leah Hedgpeth.

Data from the City of Phoenix shows from 2012 to 2016 there have been 34 accidents here. Many because drivers were going too fast.

"The speed limit's 30 but most of the traffic moves at 45, 50,” said neighbor George McBride. "It seems like a quiet neighborhood, but with this long straight-away and people getting off the freeway, they get down here and they think they're still on the freeway

Neighbors want drivers to hit the brakes before someone else gets hurt. “We definitely need an intervention,” said Noble.

After Hilts’ accident, neighbors formed a traffic committee within their HOA.

They're now working with the City to get a traffic survey done in mid-January.

They plan to monitor drivers’ speeds for about two weeks to see if re-striping the roads or putting in speed cushions might help.

"We do really find it important that people are held accountable for their speed and their driving activity, given the type of neighborhood we have with so much activity," said Noble.

