Salvation Army accepting donations online for Red Kettle Campaign

Donations to the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign help feed Arizona's families in need. Earlier this week, we told you those donations are down at just 44 percent of reaching their goal.

A lot of people simply don't carry as much cash as they used to.

If you don't have change, no problem.

"So we're making it possible for people to donate online if they wish to do that, by either texting or they can go to our website and contribute as well," says Major Otis Childs of the Salvation Army.

The bell ringers will be collecting donations through Saturday. Click here to make a donation.

