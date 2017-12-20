Salvation Army accepting donations online for Red Kettle Campaign

Salvation Army accepting donations online for Red Kettle CampaignPosted: Updated:
PD: Woman dies after being mauled by dog at Phoenix kennel
Phoenix police say a woman has died after she was mauled by a dog at a Phoenix boarding kennel.
Sheriff: Dogs ate owner after mauling her to death
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.
Mysterious East Valley lights explained
It caused many to turn their eyes upward and wonder, what was it? Some speculated UFOs or military exercises. The reality is much more festive.
Porch pirate: Woman impersonated postal worker to steal packages in Scottsdale
A woman who impersonated a U.S. Postal Service worker stole packages from the front porch of a Scottsdale home and now USPS investigators are hoping you can help them identify her.
'Property Wars' star Scott Menaged sentenced to 17 years in federal prison
A judge sentenced Scott Menaged, 40, Tuesday afternoon and also ordered him to pay his victims nearly $33.6 million in restitution.
PD: Teen accidentally shoots and kills another teen in Glendale
Police said a 15-year-old boy shot and killed another 15-year-old boy on Tuesday night.
Man dead in crash on Loop 202 near Mini Stack
According to the Department of Public Safety, a pickup truck driver was heading west in the HOV lane when it rear-ended an SUV.
UPDATE: Police arrest Buckeye mom in shooting death of 2-year-old son
The mother of a toddler who was shot and killed last week is being held on a $750,000 cash-only bond as she faces a charge of second-degree murder in her son's death.
NEW DETAILS
PD: Phoenix man shot, killed parents and then resisted arrest
When officer first tried to detain him, "Cooksey became upset and began yelling, 'I'm the strongest man alive,' and 'I'll cut your throat,' and 'I control the gun.'"
Unlicensed architect overbilled Scottsdale Unified by 'hundreds of thousands,' report finds
An architectural firm was not properly licensed, failed to disclose the felony conviction of its president, and appears to have over-billed the district by "hundreds of thousands of dollars," an attorney for the district found.
Frozen embryo 'snowbaby' conceived the year after her mother was born
Frozen embryo 'snowbaby' conceived the year after her mother was born
The longest known frozen human embryo to result in a successful birth was born last month in Tennessee.
VIDEO: Mysterious lights spotted in the sky
Some "mysterious" lights were spotted in the Arizona sky but the reason behind them was pretty festive. (Tuesday, December 19, 2017)
VIDEO: Teen accidentally shoots teen in Glendale, PD said
A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after another teen accidentally shot him in Glendale, police said. (Tuesday, December 19, 2017)
VIDEO: Rush hour crashs kills one person on Loop 202 Red Mtn
A five-vehicle chain-reaction crash on the Loop 202 near the State Route 51 has left one person dead. (Tuesday, December 19, 2017)
Sheriff: Neglected pit bulls attacked, ate their owner
Scottsdale home wins 'The Great Christmas Light Fight'
Scottsdale resident Chris Birkett has more than 250 thousand lights on his house and won the $50,000 prize on "The Great Christmas Light Fight" television show. [ADDRESS: 8414 E Valley Vista Drive | Scottsdale, AZ 85250 | (Granite Reef and McDonald Dr)]
VIDEO: 2 bodies found in Phoenix apartment
Following a shooting call, officers said they found two bodies inside an apartment in uptown Phoenix. (Sunday, December 17, 2017)