McFarlane Toys donates hundreds of toys for holidays

The McFarlane Toy company has donated 400 toys to the Salvation Army's Christmas Angel program. The toys range from figures from video games to sports stars.

The Salvation Army says there is a shortage of toys geared towards older kids and McFarlane's Toys can help to fill that void.

The owner of the company is a legend in the comic book world. Todd McFarlane is the creator of the popular character called "Spawn" and Marvel's Venom. He has been in the toy business for over 20 years. He believes in giving back.

"There's plenty of households that can only afford maybe one or two tiny things," McFarlane said.

On top of donating toys, there is also a contest on at McFarlane.com where you can get a chance to win NFL toy figures of Cardinal players autographed by David Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald.

The Christmas Angel program helped to bring in over 150,000 gifts for needy families.

