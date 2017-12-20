EPA eases regulations on mining industry

Environmental groups are criticizing the Environmental Protection Agency for easing rules on the mining industry. Earlier this month, the Trump administration announced that it would not require mining companies to set aside money for mine cleanup before they start digging. That was the gist of a draft rule put in place during the final days of the Obama administration.

"I'm more than just disappointed," said Steve Brittle, who is the president of the environmental group, Don't Waste Arizona. Brittle has monitored mine pollution in Arizona and says it is a serious health concern.

You can read about what CBS 5 Investigates found when we tested soil and water samples near abandoned mines around the state by clicking here.

Brittle worries that the move by the Trump administration will shift the burden of cleaning up future mining sites to state taxpayers.

"What it really means is that we're not making these companies show that they even have the capacity to clean up something in case something goes wrong," said Brittle.

The news release from the EPA announcing the new measure quoted Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. "Arizona already has financial responsibility protections in place for hard rock mines and does not need a duplicative federal program that will unnecessarily burden a key Arizona industry," stated Ducey.

