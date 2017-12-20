Herman Edwards signs first recruiting class

Construction continues at Sun Devil Stadium. The east side bleachers are completely leveled with only a butte left standing. While cranes work on the field, Herman Edwards is hard at work in the football facility.

The new Sun Devils Head Coach is fresh off the recruiting trails. Working with Donnie Yantis, who Edwards kept on as Recruiting Coordinator from Todd Graham’s staff, the Sun Devils signed 11 new players.

“I haven’t gone home since my send off in Bristol,” joked Edwards, the former ESPN NFL Analyst. “I don’t know what my family looks like anymore but that’s ok. They’re probably glad I’m not there.”

Here’s the complete list:

Terin Adams | 6-0 | 185 | CB | Redshirt Sophomore | Kirkland, Wash.

A.J. Carter | 6-0 | 223 | RB | Freshman | Many, La.

Ely Doyle | 6-0 | 190 | S | Freshman | Mission Hills, Calif.

Demetrious Flowers | 6-0 | 219 | RB | Freshman | Bellflower, Calif.

Ralph Frias | 6-6 | 340 | OL | Freshman | Safford, Ariz,

Dom Harrison | 6-0 | 185 | CB | Junior | Houston, Texas

Reggie Hughes | 6-1 | 209 | OLB | Freshman | Calabasas, Calif.

Stanley Lambert | 6-4 | 215 | OLB | Freshman | San Antonio, Texas

Christian LaValle 6-0 220 LB | Freshman | Mission Viejo, Calif.

Michael Matus | 6-2 | 230 | DE | Freshman | Katy, Texas

Brock Sturges | 5-10 | 200 | RB | Freshman | Allen, Texas

The Sun Devils signed two junior college corners, including Terin Adams, whose dad Sam won a Super Bowl with the Ravens.

Edwards and company also added three running backs. Brock Sturges kept his commitment to ASU. Sturges is from Allen, TX, where Todd Graham once coached. Only one Arizonan made the early class, Ralph Frias from Safford. Frias is 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 340 pounds. This is the first year that the NCAA has allowed athletes to sign early. The second round of commitments to sign on the dotted line will happen on February 7th.

Edwards also addressing the departure of both of his coordinators. When Todd Graham was fired, Athletic Director Ray Anderson said he wanted DC Phil Bennett and OC Billy Napier to have the opportunity to stay. Bennett went back to Texas for personal reasons and Napier took the Head Coaching position at Louisiana Lafayette.

“I played in Philly and coached in New York,” said Edwards. “You think I’m going to panic? There’s always a plan. You gotta know coaches are going to leave, players get hurt.”

Receiver Coach Rob Likens takes over for Napier. Edwards said he hopes to name a Defensive Coordinator by Friday.

“I knew that when I came here that Billy would have an opportunity to leave,” said Edwards. “Let a little early, but that’s ok. I anticipated that would happen, this would be the guy.”

