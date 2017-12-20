PD: Woman dies after being mauled by dog at Phoenix kennel

Phoenix police say a woman has died after she was mauled by a dog at a Phoenix boarding kennel.

It reportedly happened at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Canine Country Club and Feline Inn near 24th and Washington streets.

Police first responded to the location for a call of an injured person.

When officers arrived, they found a 69-year-old female volunteer in a dog exercise area.

Police say she had significant injuries, and that those injuries appeared consistent with dog bites.

The woman was rushed to the hospital but has since died, according to Phoenix police.

The dog was an Akita, and belonged to the dog rescue group "Akita Advocates."

The group was apparently renting space at the kennel, and the volunteer was there trying to socialize the dog.

According to Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, the Akita Advocates group will put the dog down.

