Help decide what 2018 Pat's Run T-shirt will look like!

The Pat Tillman Foundation wants you to weigh in on the look of the limited-edition event T-shirt. (Source: Pat Tillman Foundation)

Planning for the 2018 Pat’s Run is in full swing and the Pat Tillman Foundation is turning to you for help making a very important decision.

The Foundation wants you to weigh in on the look of the limited-edition event T-shirt.

Pat’s Run is the premier fundraising event for the Pat Tillman Foundation, which honors Tillman by investing in military veterans and their spouses through academic scholarships.

“Every year, up to 60 new visionary Tillman Scholars are added to the community who build on Pat's legacy, principles and commitment to service,” according to the Foundation.

The 2018 run – the 14th annual event -- will take place on Saturday, April 21, and the Foundation has two options for the cotton race shirt.

Vote for your favorite at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/patsrunshirt.

Last year’s shirt featured a camouflage look. For the 2018 run, the Foundation is turning to the classic Arizona State University maroon and gold.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Pat's Run on azfamily.com]

Tillman, who sported jersey #42 when he played for the ASU Sun Devils (leading the team to the 1997 Rose Bowl after an undefeated season), left a pro football career with the Arizona Cardinals to serve our country after 9/11.

“Pat knew his purpose in life,” Dave McGinnis, former Arizona Cardinals head coach, said. “He proudly walked away from a career in football to a greater calling.”

Tillman was killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan in 2004.

“While the story of Pat’s death may have been the most publicized in the War on Terror, it is Pat’s life, principles and service that are his true legacy,” according to the Pat Tillman Foundation.

Tillman’s family and friends started the 4.2-mile run/walk as a way to honor that legacy.

Since 2005, Pat’s Run, a truly family-friendly event, has grown from 1,000 to 35,000 participants and is now the largest run in the Southwest, winding through the streets of Tempe and ending at the 42-yard line on Frank Kush Field at Sun Devil Stadium.

Tens of thousands hit the pavement for the 2017 event, making it another runaway success.

[SLIDESHOW: 13th Annual Pat's Run]

Participants received a collector series medal, the first of four that combine into a larger piece. The remaining pieces will be awarded in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

[PHOTO: Pat's Run medals]

Registration for the 2018 event starts with a 24-hour flash sale on Jan. 9. Register early because Pat's Run typically sells out. If you can't run, there are all kinds of volunteer opportunities.

3TV and CBS 5 are proud to be the media sponsors of this fantastic event, which exemplifies what Arizona’s Family is all about.

Help us make the 2018 Pat's Run Race Shirt even better! This year we're honoring Pat's leadership on and off the field as an @ASU Sun Devil. Vote for your favorite design for the back of the cotton race shirt: https://t.co/x88WLLJFmE pic.twitter.com/funcywW6Hy — Pat Tillman Fnd (@pattillmanfnd) December 20, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.