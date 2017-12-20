No stopping Dylan Strong, boy who lost arm and leg in Lake Powell boating accident

Part of Dylan's arm was reattached after the accident and this year Dylan was fitted with a prosthetic arm to help him do things like swing a baseball bat and ride a bike. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

For 8-year-old Dylan Darland, 2017 was a year of real progress.

He learned to walk again, ride a bike again and even made the principal's list at school. He's had to overcome a lot after a boating accident at Lake Powell last summer took his leg and a large portion of his arm.

"I didn't know what to think. Something like this happens and you don't know what to think," said Tara Gagliardi, mother of Dylan. "And really, you don't even care. All you care about is that he's alive."

Part of Dylan's arm was reattached after the accident and this year Dylan was fitted with a prosthetic arm to help him do things like swing a baseball bat and ride a bike. He already has a prosthetic leg, and with some adjustments to his bike, he's using that new leg and arm to ride around the park again with his buddies.

"I never could imagine that they could make such an arm that he could ride a bike," said Gagliardi.

His mom says she's grateful for the many people who've come together to help Dylan over this past year, especially his own friends.

On this day in the park, they helped him get on his bike, handing him his helmet and water bottle. They say they do all the same things now, that they did before the accident.

"We ride scooters, play Xbox and play around," they said.

His brother Parker is especially impressed.

"We just took those training wheels off probably 30 minutes ago, and he just got right on it and took off," said Parker.

There's really no stopping Dylan these days

He says next he'd like to learn to snowboard this winter and hopes to eventually race dirt bikes again competitively.

