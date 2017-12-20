Big reward offered after guns, ammo stolen from Phoenix gun shop

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF).have announced a big reward following a major theft of guns and ammunition.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of firearms from Legendary Guns, a federal firearms licensee (FFL), located near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road.

In all, 26 guns, including pistols and rifles, were stolen.

On Sunday morning, December 10, three unknown suspects broke into the Legendary Gun store, wearing what appeared to be long-sleeved hoodie sweatshirts. One suspect was wearing a ball cap.

The suspects were seen on surveillance cameras stealing guns and ammunition from the storage area of the store and exiting through a hole they created in the wall from an adjoining vacant business.

The suspects made several entries into the store during the course of the day while the business was closed.

The suspects might have fled the area in a blue sports car that was captured on video from an adjoining business.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $5,000. The burglary of Legendary Guns is being investigated by the Phoenix Police Department and the ATF.

"The ATF, along with the Phoenix Police Department, are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals that are responsible for the firearms theft at Legendary Guns," said John Durastanti, Special Agent in Charge for the ATF Phoenix Field Division. “We will pursue any criminals who attempt to acquire or distribute stolen weapons and utilize all of our resources to ensure that they are held accountable for their violent and dangerous actions."

This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF rewards in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the ATF 24/7 hotline at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or or send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov (link sends e-mail). Citizens can also send a text anonymously via the ReportIt® mobile app, available through www.reportit.com (link is external), using the ATF Phoenix Field Division as the location.

ATF is the lead federal law enforcement agency with jurisdiction involving firearms-related crimes, and regulates the firearm industry. More information about ATF and its programs is available at www.atf.gov.

