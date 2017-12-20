Phoenix City Council votes to name Sky Harbor's Terminal 3 for Sen. John McCain

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport’s Terminal 3 will officially have a new name—the John S. McCain III Terminal.

The Phoenix City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a proposal made by Mayor Greg Stanton to make the name designation after Arizona’s iconic senior senator.

Following the vote, Sen. McCain released the following statement:

“I’m deeply humbled by the Phoenix City Council’s decision to designate Terminal 3 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in my name. I have rarely felt at once so honored and yet so unworthy of an honor as I do today. I want to thank Mayor Greg Stanton and the entire Phoenix City Council for this privilege, one that is shared by my predecessor and a true Arizona giant, Barry Goldwater. The great honor of my life has been to serve the people of Arizona in the United States Congress and I will strive every day to prove worthy of that honor.”

[SPECIAL SECTION: The life of Sen. John McCain]

[PHOTOS: McCain through the years]

The Council first voted to support the proposal on Nov. 29, and it earned unanimous support from the city’s citizen-led Heritage Commission on Monday. The Heritage Commission is the board that reviews proposals to name City facilities.

“Senator McCain has given so much of himself to our country, to Arizona and to Phoenix. Giving something back to an American hero, a former naval aviator, and a 30-year member of the U.S. Senate is the least we can do,” said Mayor Greg Stanton. “It’s perfectly fitting that our busiest terminals at Sky Harbor would be named for two of Arizona’s best-known aviators and most impactful public servants – Senator Barry Goldwater and Senator John McCain.”

[RELATED: Phoenix mayor wants Sky Harbor's Terminal 3 named for McCain]

Sky Harbor’s Terminal 4, the airport’s busiest terminal, was named after Sen. Barry Goldwater. Like Goldwater, McCain served our nation as a military aviator, was nominated by his party for president and has been elected to represent Arizona in the United States Senate five times. The airport’s Executive Terminal is named for Phoenix civil rights leader Lincoln Ragsdale, Sr.

Terminal 3 is in the middle of a $590 million modernization to be completed by 2020. The long-outdated terminal will have a new south concourse with 15 new gates and a remodeled north concourse with all new shops and restaurants that will match the quality of what passengers now find in Terminal 4. On track with making Phoenix one of the most sustainable cities in the world, the terminal will also be energy-efficient, with LED lighting in every fixture.

[PREVIOUS STORY: City Council votes to name Sky Harbor's Terminal 3 after John McCain]

The 81-year-old McCain was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer earlier this year.

[MORE: Sen. John McCain's brain cancer diagnosis]

McCain returned home to Arizona this past weekend after being hospitalized in D.C, for the side effects of his brain cancer treatment

He says he plans to return to work after the holiday season.

McCain tweeted, "Thanks to everyone for your support & words of encouragement! I'm feeling well & looking forward to returning to work after the holidays."

I’m deeply humbled by @MayorStanton & @CityofPhoenixAZ's decision to designate Terminal 3 @PHXSkyHarbor in my name. I have rarely felt at once so honored & yet so unworthy of an honor as I do today. https://t.co/Rv6z2vwYZK — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) December 20, 2017

I am so deeply touched that this terminal at sky harbor airport in my hometown of Phoenix will be named after my father. Thank you to the city council. https://t.co/3ParPvpTgd?amp=1 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 20, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.