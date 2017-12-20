How'd he do that? ASU's Martin defies physics with move against Longwood

ASU freshman Remy Martin has made an immediate impact. The Sun Devils are ranked third in the country and Martin's moves have the sports world talking. With the game in hand against Longwood, Martin made a move that defied basketball physics.

"It was kind of a blur late. I'm going to have to look at it again," said ASU coach Bobby Hurley. "When the ball is in his hands you don't really know what he's going to do. It's usually very good but it's always very interesting."

Did Martin travel on the play? That was a hot topic of discussion on 3TV's Good Morning Arizona between Javier Soto and ASU alumna Gina Maravilla.

So glad our Sports expert is settling the argument @JavierSotoTV & I are having about this play. Confirmation from @MarkMcClune that this was artful beauty on the basketball court!! #ForksUp #SunDevilNation #RemyRocks https://t.co/lhr8eehdHb — Gina Maravilla (@GinaMaravillaTV) December 20, 2017

Martin played on the same high school team as Valley native Marvin Bagley III, who won a state championship at Corona del Sol before transferring to Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, CA.

Bagley chose to play college basketball at Duke, Hurley's alma matra, but the ASU coach was able to convince Remy Martin to play at ASU. It takes a good point guard to know one.

