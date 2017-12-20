First snow of season possible Wednesday night

The hope of a White Christmas in Arizona's high country is quickly melting away. We're just days away from the holiday and there has been NO measurable snow yet in Flagstaff this season. There have only been 10 other times or years that has happened. Check out this graphic from the National Weather Service in Flagstaff that shows just how rare this is.

The latest first snow on record was on Jan. 15, 2006. We're already going to be added to this table of the top ten years for latest first snowfall, but we could make it as high as the top five if this latest storm doesn't pan out. There's a chance for light snowfall late tonight, thanks to a cold front sweeping through. While most of the snow will be light and fall north of Interstate 40, Flagstaff could see between half an inch and an inch of snow IF the moisture does come a bit further south. After tonight, weather models are hinting we might not see another chance at snow until the after the new year.

Forecasters have been predicting a warmer and drier than average winter this year, thanks to the development of La Nina conditions. The colder than average sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific lead to weather pattern changes around the world. For the Desert Southwest, it often spells a winter like we're seeing so far.

But there's still a chance to turn that around with January and February. La Nina impacts aren't a guarantee, just a higher probability. We'll keep you updated on any change in the overall pattern, and on tonight's potential snowfall!

