First snow of season possible Wednesday night

Posted: Updated:
By April Warnecke, Good Morning Arizona Meteorologist
Connect
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(3TV/CBS 5) -

The hope of a White Christmas in Arizona's high country is quickly melting away. We're just days away from the holiday and there has been NO measurable snow yet in Flagstaff this season. There have only been 10 other times or years that has happened. Check out this graphic from the National Weather Service in Flagstaff that shows just how rare this is. 

MOBILE/APP USERS:  CLICK HERE TO SEE NOAA'S TABLE OF LATEST FIRST SNOWS

The latest first snow on record was on Jan. 15, 2006.  We're already going to be added to this table of the top ten years for latest first snowfall, but we could make it as high as the top five if this latest storm doesn't pan out. There's a chance for light snowfall late tonight, thanks to a cold front sweeping through. While most of the snow will be light and fall north of Interstate 40, Flagstaff could see between half an inch and an inch of snow IF the moisture does come a bit further south. After tonight, weather models are hinting we might not see another chance at snow until the after the new year. 

MOBILE/APP USERS:  CLICK HERE TO SEE THE NWS'S FORECAST FOR SNOW TOTALS WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Forecasters have been predicting a warmer and drier than average winter this year, thanks to the development of La Nina conditions.  The colder than average sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific lead to weather pattern changes around the world. For the Desert Southwest, it often spells a winter like we're seeing so far. 

MOBILE/APP USERS:  CLICK HERE TO SEE NOAA'S EXPLAINER OF LA NINA IMPACTS

But there's still a chance to turn that around with January and February. La Nina impacts aren't a guarantee, just a higher probability. We'll keep you updated on any change in the overall pattern, and on tonight's potential snowfall! 

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Arizona's Family Weather BlogMore>>

  • First snow of season possible Wednesday night

    First snow of season possible Wednesday night

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 7:45 PM EST2017-12-21 00:45:15 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Much of Arizona's high country is still waiting to see the first snowfall of the season.  This winter is off to one of the driest starts on record.  Flagstaff currently has NO snow on the ground.  That could change tonight, with the arrival of a cold front. 

    More >

    Much of Arizona's high country is still waiting to see the first snowfall of the season.  This winter is off to one of the driest starts on record.  Flagstaff currently has NO snow on the ground.  That could change tonight, with the arrival of a cold front. 

    More >

  • The best wood for your fire pit in Arizona

    The best wood for your fire pit in Arizona

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 6:23 AM EST2017-12-20 11:23:57 GMT
    With the cooler temperatures, a lot of the resorts are making their guests cozy by warming the fire pits. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)With the cooler temperatures, a lot of the resorts are making their guests cozy by warming the fire pits. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    With the cooler temperatures, a lot of the resorts are making their guests cozy by warming the fire pits. Have you ever noticed the amazing smell coming out of those fire pits? Well I did some research and found out the wood they are burning is "alligator juniper."

    More >

    With the cooler temperatures, a lot of the resorts are making their guests cozy by warming the fire pits. Have you ever noticed the amazing smell coming out of those fire pits? Well I did some research and found out the wood they are burning is "alligator juniper."

    More >

  • Warm winter brings great fishing weather

    Warm winter brings great fishing weather

    Thursday, December 14 2017 6:38 PM EST2017-12-14 23:38:28 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    They say you never have to shovel sunshine. If you weren't already grateful not to live in a cold-weather state this time of year, here's one more reason: The outdoor recreation season and a great climate for things like fishing. Arizona Game and Fish Department just released their top 5 spots for casting your line this winter.

    More >

    They say you never have to shovel sunshine. If you weren't already grateful not to live in a cold-weather state this time of year, here's one more reason: The outdoor recreation season and a great climate for things like fishing. Arizona Game and Fish Department just released their top 5 spots for casting your line this winter.

    More >
    •   