Jaime's Local Love: Toasted Mallow

Toasted Mallow (formally known as Fluff It Marshmallows) was started by the couple Tricia and Hazel Arce.

Tricia is the creator of the marshmallows. She found marshmallow-making to be therapy after her grandmother passed away 5 years ago.

Tricia was the major caregiver for her grandmother. And even though neither Tricia nor her grandmother made marshmallows, she believes her grandmother gave her this gift as a way to find comfort moving forward.

Hazel is the vision behind Toasted Mallow's business side. She is a graphic and web designer by trade and does all the visual for the company.

She does everything possible to ensure the marshmallows get to the masses.

Toasted Mallow has been featured on Unique Sweets on the Cooking Channel after going viral on social media for the mallow pie, oatmeal cream pies and Pretty Unicorn S'more.

Toasted Mallow was also recently featured on Food Network for its colorful dessert drink-- the Bam Bam. With all of this, somehow Tricia also wrote a "how to" marshmallow cookbook called Marshmallow Heaven.

It's available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Toasted Mallow website or in store. Toasted Mallow is a unique dessert must-have with multiple ways to eat a handmade marshmallow.

Toasted Mallow

1034 N. Gilbert Rd #3

Gilbert, AZ 85234

480-686-9071

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/ToastedMallow/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/toasted.mallow/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/Toasted_Mallow?lang=en

website - https://www.thetoastedmallow.com/

