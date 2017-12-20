Huge white tent pops up in Scottsdale for Cavalia horse show

You can't miss that huge white tent that has suddenly popped up off the side of the road near Red Mountain 202 at McClintock Drive in Scottsdale.

The impressive big top tent was raised this week in preparation for this year's Cavalia horse show, called Cavalia Odysseo.

The equestrian and acrobatic performance is made up of 70 horses and 50 performers.

The show debuts February 21 and will run through March 18.

Cavalia provided us with some amazing drone video of the giant white tents being erected.

This year, thanks to a third arch supporting and extending the size of the massive White Big Top, the performance area itself will be almost twice the size as last year, enabling larger-scale performances.

The new space will allow crews to build a full 3-story high mountain on the set.

The 17,500-square-foot stage - larger than an NHL ice rink – requires 10,000 tons of stone, earth and sand to create.

The tent itself is 125 feet tall and covers a surface area of 58,397 square feet - the size of a football field.

Visitors won't be disappointed by the $30 million production.

Cavalia Odysseo now features 70 horses of 12 different breeds; and 50 riders, acrobats, dancers and musicians. The integration of additional horses and artists has resulted in many never-before-seen moments for the spectators.

The finale features a virtual waterfall overhangs a lake made possible by an underground drain system that releases 40,000 gallons of recycled water onto the stage.

The White Big Top is just one part of a larger ensemble. The Cavalia Odysseo village will take shape over the next few weeks and consists of five tents: the White Big Top, the stable tent, the Rendez-Vous VIP tent, the warm-up & artistic tent, and the kitchen tent, which serves the 200 permanent employees.

In total, 110 semi-trailer trucks will be required to transport the world’s largest touring production to Scottsdale.

Presale ticket prices range from $39.50 to $159.50 + applicable fees. For a memorable outing, the Rendez-Vous package offers the best seats in the house, a full meal buffet dining before the show, open bar, desserts during intermission and an exclusive visit to the stables after the show. This unique VIP experience takes place in a tent alongside the White Big Top. The presale Rendez-Vous package prices range from $149.50 to $254.50 + applicable fees. Special pricing and packages are also available for groups of 12 spectators and more. Tickets for Odysseo are available at www.cavalia.com or by calling 1-866-999-8111.

WHAT: Cavalia Odysseo

WHEN: Shows begin February 21, 2018

MORE SHOWS ADDED: Matinee and evening performances scheduled through March 18

WHERE: Under the White Big Top in Scottsdale - Red Mountain 202 at McClintock Dr. - 1475 N. McClintock Dr, Scottsdale, AZ, 85257

TICKETS: Available at www.cavalia.com or by calling 1-866-999-8111.

