Wednesday, December 20

The Wildlife World Zoo: Baby African Blue Duiker

African Blue Duiker Facts:

One of the world’s smallest antelopes in the world

Full grown they can weigh 7-20 lbs.

Females are larger than males

Both males and females grow 2inch horns

They are very territorial

Uses scent glands on the side of their face to mark their territory

Uses sharp horns and sharp hooves to defend territory

They are the only antelope species to eat meat

Their cloven hooves give then excellent traction and stability

The blue duiker is under threat from extensive bush meat hunting across its range

Major predators include birds of prey to baboons, crocodiles, hyenas, wild dogs, cats, and snakes.

They are found in a variety of forested habitats including rain forests, riverine forests, dense thickets, and montane forests.

They are found in abundance throughout central and Southern Africa

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.

National marshmallow experts found right here in the Valley

Toasted Mallow formally known as Fluff It Marshmallows is the only S'mores Bar in the Valley where they toast the marshmallows for you. The business began four years ago as a baking contest at Bass Pro Shop, and it's grown into a full-on business. They now have experienced national attention through the cooking channel and Food network.

For more information: https://www.thetoastedmallow.com/

1034 N. Gilbert Rd. #3, Gilbert AZ 85234

480-686-9071

Mon.-Thur. 11am-8pm

Fri.- Sat. 11am-9pm

Skateboard Angel program gifts skateboards to Valley kids

If you're still doing some last-minute shopping, how about giving the gift of skateboarding to under privileged kids. That's what the folks over at Cowtown Skateboards are doing for Valley kids in need with their Skateboard Angel Program.

For more information: http://www.cowtownskateboards.com/blog_detail.cfm?blogId=1844

Cowtown Skateboards Locations:

Tempe

215 W University

Tempe, AZ. 85281

(480) 379-3605

Phoenix

5024 N Central Ave

Phoenix, AZ. 85012

(602) 212-9687



Glendale

5708 W Union Hills Rd.

Glendale, AZ. 85308

(623) 580-5124

Litchfield Park

13000 W. Indian School Rd. Unit A-4

Litchfield Park, AZ. 85340

(623) 536-2345

Why you should think twice about Bitcoin

Money expert and CIO of Arizona Bank & Trust Nancy Tengler tells us which stocks are hot right now and why you should think twice about Bitcoin.

The market has picked up more momentum than Santa's sleigh on Christmas Eve up 25-percent for the year. We started the year just shy of 20-thousand and are now hovering around 25-thousand.

FDX Fedex continues to deliver not only your holiday packages but in stock returns

There is a rally this December in the retail family. Like a holiday feud WALMART-WMT and Amazon-AMZN are duking it out in digital. In fact, Walmart Stores is now just Walmart Inc. a serious move in its ongoing, online battle with Amazon.

Technology still fills out your last-minute gift list. We like the value of Texas Instruments-TXN. We still own Google-GOOGL, Facebook-FB AND Apple-APPL in big ways but we have been trimming those as well as Microsoft-MSFT

Don't bet on BITCOIN a digital, crypto currency. There is still much uncertainty in its pricing model and it is volatile.

When it comes to Tax Reform, much of this is reflected in Small Business Optimism which is at its highest level in 34 years; 48% expect better business conditions and 34% expect higher sales in the next six years

For more information on Nancy Tengler: https://nancytengler.com/

Arizona Bank & Trust

2036 East Camelback Road

Phoenix, AZ 85016

(602) 381-2090

Website: https://www.arizbank.com/

Feast of the Seven Fishes with Tomaso's

The classic Italian four-course meal includes a variety of fresh seafood, seven types of fish to be exact. Christmas Eve is traditionally a fasting day for Roman Catholics, so the abundance of seafood reflects abstinence from red meat until actual Christmas Day.

Tomaso Maggiore of Tomaso's Italian Restaurant and Tomaso's When in Rome has created a staple "holiday gathering" dining experience in the Valley with the classic Italian "Feast of the Seven Fishes" (Festa dei sette pesci) on Christmas Eve. It's a four-course meal including a variety of fresh seafood, seven types of fish to be exact.

Chef Tomaso serves up a variety of under-the-sea favorites including everything from baked clams to crustacean cioppino and balsamic glazed sea scallops. This is a very special meal for the Maggiore family as Tomaso has been serving it since the beginning of his entrepreneurial time. Having been raised in the kitchen with his mother and thoughtfully learning the Roman Catholic traditions, Tomaso has passed this custom down to his family members keeping the Italian spirit alive and extended to his loyal following of family members, customers and friends.



Tomaso's will be hosting and serving dinner at both restaurant locations on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Tomaso's Italian Restaurant is located at 3225 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix and can be reached at (602) 956-0836 for reservations and Tomaso's When in Rome is located at 23655 N Scottsdale Rd Suite 120, Scottsdale and can be reached at (480) 404-6085 for reservations.

Tomaso's Italian Restaurant, (602) 956-0836, www.tomasos.com, serving from 12 to 9 p.m.

Tomaso's When in Rome, (480) 404-6085, www.tomasoswheninrome.com, serving from 12 to 9 p.m.