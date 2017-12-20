Arizona Cardinals' Patrick Peterson visits kids at Phoenix Children's Hospital

Patrick Peterson of the Arizona Cardinals visited children at the Phoenix Children's Hospital Monday afternoon in celebration of a donation made by Raising Cane's restaurant to the Patrick Peterson Foundation.

The foundation provides children in need with opportunities and resources they might not otherwise have access to.

Raising Cane's restaurant held a Dollar Donation Drive between Oct. 30 and Nov. 12 and raised $69,325 for the organization.

Peterson and the Raising Cane's crew came together at Phoenix Children's Hospital to hand out books, toys and a chicken tender lunch to the children.

Peterson's mobile unit also delivered toys to supply the hospital's playrooms and Holiday Toy Land.

