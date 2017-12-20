Fundraising car wash held for fallen El Mirage police officer

Paul Lazinsky, 58, was chasing a suspect on foot near Grand Avenue and Greenway Road when he suffered some type of seizure and died. (Source: El Mirage PD)

A fundraising car wash is being held in Surprise to support the family of an El Mirage police officer who died in the line of duty, chasing a wanted suspect on foot earlier this month.

Paul Lazinsky, 58, was chasing a suspect on foot near Grand Avenue and Greenway Road when he suffered some type of seizure and died. The 17-year veteran of the El Mirage Police Department is survived by his wife and three children.

Now, Cobblestone Auto Spa will join Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Community Outreach Posse and MCSO Memorial Fund to host a charity car wash at 13811 W. Bell Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

With a $5 contribution, donors will receive a Quicky's special express car wash while a contribution of $10 or more gets donors a supreme full-service car wash.

Despite not all locations offering free car washes, all Cobblestone Auto Spa locations will accept donations on behalf of the memorial fund.

